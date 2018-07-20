XXXTentacion: 4 Indicted in Murder of Florida Rapper

Two of the suspects are still on the loose.

A Florida grand jury indicted four men Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion.

The rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, was shot while leaving a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership on the afternoon of June 18 in what police initially classified as a robbery.

Law enforcement has previously arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22, in connection with the shooting.

They are both being held without bond.

There are now warrants issued for Trayvon Newsome, 20, and Robert Allen, 22, who are still at large.

XXXTentacion had $50,000 in a small Louis Vuitton bag inside his BMW when he was shot dead. A dark colored SUV cut him off in the parking lot as he was leaving the RIVA Motorsports and the suspects allegedly made off with the cash.

Boatwright and Newsome are allegedly the two armed suspects who confronted the 20-year-old rapper in the parking lot before the shooting. Boatwright is accused of firing the fatal shot, the indictment said.

The accused, who have all been charged with first-degree murder, were seen on the day of the murder holding large amounts of cash in cell phone photographs and video, according to court records.

Two masks similar to the one Williams purchased at the motorsports store before the murder and ammunition similar to the cases found at the crime scene were later recovered from a vehicle belonging to Boatwright's relative, according to the affidavit.

Several days after the killing, police discovered Boatwright searched "Accessory to Murder," on his phone, as well as Onfroy’s last name, the affidavit said.

XXXTentacion’s career took off with a spot among XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class followed by a $6 million record deal this year.

In March, XXXTentacion’s sophomore album, "?," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. His previous release, called "17," landed at No. 2. His YouTube channel has more than five million subscribers.

