Find out when Xscape, SWV will bring 'Queens of R&B Tour' to ABQ

Mar. 26—It's time for the queens — of R&B, that is.

Legendary groups Xcsape and SWV have reunited for "The Queens of R&B Tour" with support from Mýa, Total and 702.

The highly anticipated tour will feature the timeless R&B music and will make a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on July 3.

"To announce this HERstorical tour during Women's History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant," said Mona Scott-Young, founder and CEO of Monami Entertainment, in a statement. "Total, 702, Mýa, SWV, and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever! We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music."

Tickets for this monumental event will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, March 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at ticketmaster.com.

The tour is produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation and represented by Seth Shomes through Day After Day Productions.