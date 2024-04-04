Xenia Tornado: 50 years later - Man who lost 3 siblings in tornado reflects on how fragile life is

Graham was only 7 years old when his family took cover in a cellar on Trumbull Street.
He doesn’t like to talk about April 3, 1974, but for the first time, he wants to share what happened.
“It’s something I haven’t talked about in a lot of years,” Graham said.
When the tornado touched down, Graham was on the front porch and remembered that his mom was cooking pizza, the TV went black, and his Dad told him to get in the basement.
“Watched the tornado coming across from the school and houses exploding,” Graham said. “I remember Dad putting his hand on my shoulder saying get in the basement. Next thing I know I woke up in the hospital.”
“It crushed my leg and they said I’d never walk again,” Graham continued. “I had a big hole here, and a big hole here. They cut me open and did surgery. They said I was bleeding out the mouth, nose, eyes, and ears.”
“There’s a purpose. Like Mom and Dad used to say. There’s a purpose for him keeping you here,” Graham said. “God’s got his purpose, I just haven’t figured it out yet.”
Graham said his fear of storms is gone.
“It used to scare me when I was a kid. I’d ball up, freak out. But now, as long as the kids and wife and everything in the house cleared out. I know what can happen and what can’t. It don’t scare me, not like it used to,” Graham said.
Despite what he’s been through, Graham said he loves his life.
