Xcel Energy confirms company's infrastructure likely started Smokehouse Creek fire

Smoke is seen outside of Canadian, Texas, during the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Monday, March 4, 2024.

Xcel Energy has admitted its infrastructure played a role in the start of the largest fire in Texas history, which has burned over 1,059,570 acres over the course of 10 days and is not fully contained as of Wednesday.

According to a news release from Xcel, "based on currently available information, Xcel Energy acknowledges that its facilities appear to have been involved in an ignition of the Smokehouse Creek fire."

But the statement refutes claims that it "acted negligently in maintaining and operating its infrastructure."

Those who the Smokehouse Creek fire has impacted can submit claims at tx.my.xcelenergy.com/customersupport/s/claims-services.

The company also noted that it is not aware of any of its infrastructure that started the Windy Deuce fire around Fritch.

Last week, the Avalanche-Journal reported that, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, investigators from several insurance companies communicated with Xcel Energy this week via a law firm, questioning if one of its downed utility poles may have started the fire.

"On February 28, 2024, a law firm sent a letter to Xcel Energy on behalf of various property insurance interests whose insureds were allegedly adversely affected by the Smokehouse Creek Fire that purports to provide Xcel Energy with notice of potential exposure for damages resulting from the Smokehouse Creek Fire and to request that a fallen SPS utility pole that is situated within the vicinity of the fire’s potential area of origin be preserved," reads the filing from Xcel. "Investigations into origin, cause, and damage of the wildland fires burning in or near the service territory of SPS, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire, are underway."

