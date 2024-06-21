Xcel Energy begins project to enhance safety, longevity of Menomonie hydroelectric dam

MENOMONIE — The Menomonie hydroelectric dam was built on the Red Cedar River in 1958. While it is still in good shape, said Xcel Energy Project Manager Anthony Witkowski, a large maintenance project has begun with the goal of enhancing both the dam’s safety and longevity.

“The project entails reinforcing and rebuilding the river banks on the south side and the north side of the dam,” he said. “Originally the river banks’ soil was stabilized using a series of grout bags to protect from erosion. Over time, that soil protection has deteriorated.”

The main part of Xcel Energy’s hydroelectric dam project entails installing a new soil stabilization system. Doing so will both prevent the bank of the river from undergoing any further erosion and offer protection against the possibility of high water floods going around the dam and up the bank of the river.

In total, the project is projected to cost around $1.8 million.

The investment into the project plays into Xcel Energy’s desire to push for a cleaner electric system.

“Since the dam was built, the dam has provided clean, renewable energy from the hydropower — the water flowing through the Red Cedar River. The dam will continue to do that,” said Witkowski.

Witkowski also said the dam is a local resource, providing energy nearly 24 hours a day.

“The power is produced in Menomonie and then sent out to the grid and consumed in Menomonie, so it is utilizing a local resource of the river,” he said.

The Menomonie hydroelectric dam is one of 19 plants that Xcel operates in Wisconsin, as the total generating capacity comes out to 265 megawatts.

In addition to the project focused on the dam’s longevity and safety, another project involves Xcel Energy renovating the Tainter Gate Historic Lookout Plaza at the top of the embankment.

Witkowski said, “We’re putting in a bench, we’re putting in lights, we’re putting in a fence to look over the edge of the bank and we will be putting in historic signage which talks about the history of the dam and the history of power generation in Menomonie.”

The concept of the tainter gate dates back to the 1880s with Jeremiah Tainter, an inventor and engineer who worked on hydrology and dam modifications in Menomonie. Tainter gates are still commonly used in dams even today.

In a press release from Xcel Energy, Melissa Kneeland, executive director, Dunn County Historical Society, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to share history on the spot where it happened… We have a great exhibit about the Tainter Gate at the Rassbach Museum; however, standing at the plaza where the gates have been in use for more than 100 years makes our history really come alive.”

Xcel plans to begin mobilizing this week, said Witkowski. He anticipates that sidewalks which go along the site will be closed to ensure safety, while occasional lane closures may take place as they work closely with the City of Menomonie for communication purposes.

While the restoration project will significantly help protect the river banks while the dam continues to operate, the presence of erosion and other factors means that the installation will not last forever. Witkwoski said the expected lifespan of the installations are 50 years.

The project is projected to conclude sometime in the fall.