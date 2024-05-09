Xavier University officials cancel spring commencement speaker citing concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with Xavier University of Louisiana have decided to cancel their recent selection for commencement speaker for the spring 2024 ceremony.

In a letter released Wednesday, May 8, university officials said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Louisiana native and LSU graduate will not be speaking after a number of students objected to the selection.

The students raised concerns after Thomas-Greenfield’s vote against the ceasefire in Gaza after recent attacks.

That said, everyone’s goal is to have a commencement ceremony that appropriately honors the graduates and their achievements. The vast majority of students want to be able to enjoy a commencement ceremony free of disruptions. Therefore, we will not be moving forward with the commencement speaker as originally planned. We came to this regrettable conclusion together with Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s team. We look forward to welcoming the Ambassador to campus in the future to engage with our students and faculty in substantive conversations. Xavier exists to fulfill its mission rooted in the values of justice, the pursuit of peace, and the elevation of the human spirit. For nearly 100 years, Xavier has dedicated itself to developing critical thinkers, innovators, advocates, activists, and professionals who are deeply imbued with the understanding that they have been blessed with an education for the creation of a more just and humane society. Xavier University of Louisiana President Reynold Verret

Thomas-Greenfield is still set to visit the state in the coming days starting in Baton Rouge where she will visit her Alma Mater Baker High School.

