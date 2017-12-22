The X-Files trailer is a message to disappointed fans

From Digital Spy

The stars and creative team behind the revival of The X-Files really, really, really want those fans disappointed by the 2016 revival to know that season 11 is back on form.

That point is hammered home again and again in a declassified preview of the 10 upcoming episodes, as David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson address the fan backlash without actually addressing it.

"It feels more like quintessential X-Files this season," Gillian Anderson reassures at one point.

The X-Files creator Chris Carter even promises "a really interesting dramatic solution" to the season 10 finale, which left off with an alien craft hovering over Mulder and Scully.

"We're doing ten this year as opposed to six, and I think doing six was difficult because we had to reintroduce the characters," David Duchovny admits. "We're better set up to get pack to the partnership and the banter the comes with that."

Both Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny also hit viewers over the head with how excited they are to be back as Mulder and Scully, with Anderson pointing out how invigorated Duchovny seems in these new episodes.

With some of the cheeky, ultra-meta lines he's given - "Do you know who I am? I'm Fox freaking Mulder, you punks!" - it's not hard to see why Duchovny is having so much fun this year.

In terms of plot, we see Mulder hunting Bigfoot while dressed in a furry camouflage costume. Yep, that trademark dark humour is definitely back.

But more seriously, the crux of the season seems to be based around the hidden bonds between Mulder, his apparent father Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) and long-lost son William.

Will Mulder and Scully finally find William? The truth is out there…

The X-Files returns on January 3, 2018 on Fox in the US. Channel 5 airs the show in the UK.

