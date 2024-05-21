Wyoming man allegedly passed out in vehicle with gun, arrested by Tehachapi police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle with its hazard lights flashing got the attention of Tehachapi police, leading to the arrest of a Wyoming man suspected of illegally possessing a loaded firearm, officials said.

The Tehachapi Police Department said officers were called to the 1100 West Tehachapi Boulevard on May 17 for a report of suspicious vehicle.

According to the department, officers found a the vehicle with its hazard lights on and a man passed out in the driver’s seat. Officers spoke with the man and said they noticed a gun wedged in between the driver’s seat and center console.

Tehachapi police identified the man as Christopher Whisenant, 42. He was taken into custody after a search of the vehicle.

Officials said Whisenant was allegedly in possession of additional ammunition and high-capacity magazines. Whisenant is a previously convicted felon and barred from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, police said.

Whisenant was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence or narcotics and other weapons charges, police said. Whisenant was not listed as in custody Monday evening, and no charges were filed against him according to court records.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.

