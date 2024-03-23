Wyoming governor signs bill banning child gender-affirming care, vetoes restrictive abortion bill

Mar. 22—CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill on Friday to ban all child gender-affirming care in Wyoming and vetoed a bill that would restrict abortion access in the Cowboy State.

Senate File 99, "Children gender change prohibition," bans physicians from performing any gender-affirming care or transition surgeries on a child under the age of 18 years old. This includes prescribing puberty suppression or hormone blocking drugs.

Any physician or pharmacy found in violation of this law may have their license revoked, suspended or delayed for renewal, according to the bill.

"I signed SF 99 because I support the protections this bill includes for children, however it is my belief that the government is straying into the personal affairs of families," Gordon said in a news release. "Our Legislature needs to sort out its intentions with regard to parental rights. While it inserts governmental prerogative in some places, it affirms parental rights in others."

Gordon also vetoed House Bill 148, "Regulation of Abortions," which would have regulated Wyoming surgical abortion clinics. An amendment added in the House of Representatives expanded the bill to apply to chemical abortions and required an ultrasound within 48 hours of a pregnant woman obtaining drugs or substances for a chemical abortion.

These amendments to the bill "complicated" its intention, Gordon noted in the release, making the legislation "vulnerable to legal challenges." The governor noted that Wyoming is already in the middle of a lawsuit against the state over laws that prohibit surgical and chemical abortions.

"With the judge certifying these cases to the Wyoming Supreme Court, the state is closer than ever to a decision on the constitutionality of abortion in Wyoming," Gordon said. "It is my opinion that HB 148, as amended, had the potential to further delay the resolution of this critical issue for the unborn. The potential of starting over on a new course of legal arguments would, in my mind, be derelict, and would have only sacrificed additional unborn lives in Wyoming."

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, tried to remove the provision requiring ultrasounds on the Senate floor during the session.

"The intent of the 48 hours, based on my understanding, could be nothing but to create hardship for the woman that is seeking the abortion," Rothfuss said, adding that it would mandate a "mandatory, forced, transvaginal ultrasound that would happen within the first 12 weeks."

More than 500 abortions were performed in Wyoming in 2022, according to Gordon's veto letter, and preliminary data from the Wyoming Department of Health predicted a "similar, if not higher trajectory" of abortions in 2023.

Gordon added he was disappointed in the several amendments that were added to the bill sponsored by Rep. Martha Lawley, R-Worland, during the session, which "misaligned it with laws" that are currently being defended by the state in court.

The ACLU of Wyoming issued a statement Friday in response to the governor's veto of HB 148.

"As the future of abortion care in Wyoming remains unclear because of the state's ongoing legal battle over abortion access, we're thrilled that Gov. Gordon has vetoed House Bill 148 and that people will still be able to make their own health care decisions regarding abortion without government interference," Active Executive Director Libby Skarin wrote. "But make no mistake — the right to an abortion is still under attack in Wyoming. Those of us who care about reproductive freedom have to get engaged. Let's make it clear that the right to decide when, whether, and how to have a child belongs to us — not the government. Abortion is our right, and it must be available to all people in Wyoming."

A list of all the bills the governor has taken action on can be found through his website at governor.wyo.gov/state-government/bills.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.