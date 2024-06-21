Wyoming elected officials remember death of U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt

The suicide of a former U.S. senator from Wyoming 70 years ago serves as a point of reflection on the state of divisive politics for several current and former elected officials.

News of U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt’s death shook the nation on June 19, 1954, when it was learned the former senator died by suicide. Hunt was a liberal Democrat in his first term in the U.S. Senate when he was blackmailed by Sen. Joseph McCarthy from Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Senate archives.

Hunt had an extensive political career. He served as a Wyoming state representative from Fremont County, Wyoming secretary of state and was the first two-term Wyoming governor, before moving up to the federal level.

He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1948, but announced on June 8, 1954, that he would not seek another term. His announcement was the result of “one of the foulest attempts at blackmail in modern political history,” according to the U.S. Senate archives. Hunt’s son, who was gay, had been convicted the previous year for soliciting an undercover cop in a park.

McCarthy used this conviction against Hunt as a form of blackmail, intimidating him to keep him from seeking reelection. Hunt died 11 days after his announcement from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his office.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, organized a special program and healing service in honor of Hunt’s legacy on Wednesday. During the program, which was held in the foyer of the state Capitol, Case recounted the story of Hunt and invited guest speakers to talk about available resources for anyone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johanson, who spoke Wednesday morning, said it’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t been touched by suicide, either directly or indirectly. Wyoming no longer has the highest per-capita suicide rate in the country, but it is still a major problem here and a nationwide epidemic.

The silver lining, Johansson said, is the rise in available resources for those experiencing suicidal thoughts, such as the Wyoming-based 988 suicide lifeline.

“It’s a difficult subject to talk about. It’s a difficult subject to learn from,” Johanson said. “But I think, with this opportunity with Senator Hunt’s story, we have the ability to do that today.”

Case told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle not much has changed in the way of political pressures in the 70 years since Hunt’s death. This was the perfect opportunity to showcase the ugly side of divisive politics, Case said.

“Circumstances of the country are as divisive now as they were back then,” Case said. “We think it’s really bad now in politics. It was really, really, really bad back then. It was deadly bad.”

Politics no longer about policy

Four former Wyoming governors and Gov. Mark Gordon made a special appearance at the healing service held later in the day to commemorate Hunt’s death. Other state lawmakers and former secretaries of state filled the pews of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

Gordon signed a proclamation during the ceremony, declaring June 19, 2024, as the 70th Remembrance Day of U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt in Wyoming.

“It is appropriate that we remember a great governor,” Gordon told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle after the ceremony. “And particularly right now, when we have so many things at play, we need to remember the civility that really led us to be a great nation.”

Former Wyoming Govs. Mike Sullivan, Matt Mead, Jim Geringer and Dave Freudenthal also attended the memorial service.

“I suspect we’re all here because we believe in unity and stability,” Sullivan told the WTE. “When you can do anything to highlight suicide and help overcome the suicide that we have in the state, then it’s worth being represented.”

Mead told the WTE it’s important to draw attention to the fact Wyoming historically had one of the highest suicide rates in the country. One of the biggest barriers to getting help is the stigma around suicide, he said. It’s hard for people to recognize that seeking help isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength.

“I think in Wyoming we still have great regard for civility in politics, and we recognize the harm that words can do and actions can do,” he said. “We all are in this together. It’s not us versus them, it’s just us.”

Geringer said it is difficult for anyone to open up about suicidal thoughts, especially those who see getting help as a form of weakness. The Rev. Christian Basil, who led the service, reminded attendees that what they do and say to other people makes a difference.

“I think we need to have not only discretion, but a tolerance beyond tolerance,” Geringer said. “It’s bigger than any one faith.”

Case said earlier in the day that Hunt died so he could protect his family. The U.S. senator was likely worried about how the blackmail would affect his wife and his children, Case said, and died to “release his family from bondage.”

Freudenthal said politics are no longer about policy. Instead, it’s become a targeted attack of personalities and outside interest, “and that’s exactly what got Hunt.”

“It’s an object lesson in where we can end up,” Freudenthal said, “if we don’t stop what we’re doing now.”