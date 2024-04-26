Wyoming County Campus at Southern WV Community and Technical College to be sold

SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical college will be selling its Wyoming County Campus due to decline of students attending.

The college has four campuses, one site, and serves 6 counties, which include, Boone County, Logan County, Mingo County, Wyoming County, and a site in Lincoln County. They also serve McDowell County.

With the campus being built in the early 1990s, there were around 300 to 400 students that attended the campus. Due to COVID-19, education has gone online, which caused the decline of students over the last several years. The campus currently serves 100 to 200 students. The decline is also due to the campus being very remote as well.

Pamela Alderman, the President of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, explained the decision as to why the Wyoming County Campus will be sold.

“It’s near Twin Falls State Park and our students have to drive quite a distance from Pineville, from Mullins, from Oceana, to get to campus, and they are choosing online, or they want something in their communities. So we have determined, we will sell the campus at Wyoming County, but we’re not leaving Wyoming County. We’re going to keep a presence and we’re going to have our offices there. We’ll have classrooms there, but it won’t be at the site where we are because it’s just too large for us, and the footprint just takes up so much space, and we put out a bid for a purchase in February and we will be opening those bids soon, and our hope is that whoever buys the campus will allow us some time to stay,” said Alderman.

Alderman also mentioned that they still want a campus in Wyoming County and are looking at other places in the area.

The classes they currently offer at the Wyoming County campus are general education courses and transfer programs amongst other courses, including Criminal Justice and business classes. The campus also offers hybrid courses.

Another program offered is their Early College Academy for high school students starting out from the tenth grade. This program allows the students to take college classes while still in high school, and the classes will count for both high school credit and college credits. By the time the students graduate, they will have an Associate, an Arts Degree, and/or an Associate of Science.

Alderman also mentioned that the Wyoming County campus is a beautiful campus and has so much to provide, so hopefully whoever buys it will utilize its services in a beneficial way.

