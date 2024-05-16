Wylie ISD proves to be growing fast, expecting 7,000 students by 2030

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD reported record-breaking enrollment numbers at its school board meeting on Monday.

A closer look: Wylie ISD demonstrates how AI security system keeps students safe

Wylie West reported 1,004 students; Wylie East, 554; and Wylie High, 1,476 students. Wylie East boasted an 8th grade class of 200+ students for the fifth consecutive year.

Wylie ISD’s Superintendent Joey Light told the school board he attributed the record-breaking growth to the potential of the district’s coverage area.

“We’ve got a lot of farmland that has being converted to housing additions in Wylie ISD, so that’s a big reason for folks looking for a place to bring their kiddos to school,”said Supt. Light. “We’re going to be pushing 1,600 students, which again, is the largest number we’ve ever had. All of our grades from, like, our sophomore class down, have about 400 students, if not a few more.”

Wylie ISD projects 7,000+ students by 2030

Abilene, Wylie ISDs talk bond package updates in 2024 State of the City address

The district said it is also preparing to welcome its largest class of high school freshman, and planning for expansions to match it.

“We’re adding- an ag building to help with our CTE classes, we’re adding another elementary, and of course, the high school expansion will be another 63 classrooms,” Supt. Light told KTAB/KRBC.

APPROVED! Voters welcome $240 million in upgrades to Wylie ISD, blocking 1 proposition to bond

Voters passed two-thirds of a multi-million dollar bond package last November. $240 million out of an original $269 million 3-part bond proposition aims to allow for district-wide renovations and improvements.

As for the more future, Wylie ISD is projected to see more than 7,000 students by 2030.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.