New Wyler Aerial Tramway project progresses: Original tram won't be repaired

Plans to get the Wyler Aerial Tramway up and running could move forward soon, but the original tramway won't be repaired — instead, a new one will be built in a nearby location with improvements.

Many El Pasoans recall stepping inside the bright, amber-colored cable cars, enjoying the landscape of the Franklin Mountains, and ending with an incredible view of the towers atop Ranger Peak.

Local pride in the tramway led to public outcry in 2018 when Texas Parks and Wildlife closed it out of extreme caution and said it was no longer suited for public use.

Now, six years and a feasibility study later, there is some potential progress.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, working alongside the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (CRRMA,) is getting closer to restoring the tramway to operation — an estimated $36 million project.

CRRMA is a political subdivision of the state of Texas created by El Paso City Council, according to its website. The agency has led several transportation projects in the city, including the El Paso Streetcar and aesthetic improvements along Interstate 10 and Airway Boulevard.

Raymond Telles, the agency's executive director, said CRRMA is heading the design and construction process.

"This project is real," Telles said. "It's not just an idea; it's actually happening."

The project consists of three phases, he said.

First, improvements to the tramway's base, then a new visitor center and finally, the tramway itself.

The Wyler Aerial Tramway remains closed as of Friday, March 2024, which closed in September 2018.

The designs and funding for phase one of the project are 100% complete, Telles said. The construction work could begin in just a matter of weeks. The first phase lays all the groundwork for the tramway and improves the road leading up to the tramway on McKinley Avenue.

The renderings shared showcase several new features: a loop road, more parking, shelters, a bus drop-off for school tours, and even a proposed amphitheater.

Now that funding is in place, that part of the project can move forward.

"We've been to the Legislature three times so far," Telles said. "To date, we've gotten just shy of $20 million from the Legislature."

That means $16 million from state funds are still needed to complete the tramway, and the cost could change once construction begins.

When it came to funding, state Rep. Lina Ortega was a big champion of tramway funding, Telles said. However, Ortega will not be seeking re-election in 2024. Amid her departure, Telles remains confident Texas lawmakers will approve the rest of the funding needed to finish the project.

"The rest of the delegation has been supportive of this," he said. "I know they will continue pushing on this even though Rep. Ortega is leaving."

The Wyler Aerial Tramway remains closed as of Friday, March 2024, which closed in September 2018.

Ortega's chief of staff responded to an email asking for additional details, saying, "The Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority will soon be releasing design plans for Phase 1 of the project in order to solicit a contractor for the project."

The solicitation for a contractor will most likely be released in the next few months, if not weeks, Telles said. Construction on phase one would be completed within 18 months after work begins, allowing them to move on to the visitor center and, eventually, the tramway.

Telles said the original Wyler Aerial Tramway would not be restored; instead, through a feasibility study, Texas Parks and Wildlife chose to go back to square one and build a tramway solely dedicated to the public.

Diana Moy, park interpreter at the Wyler Aerial Tramway, points out features while riding the cable car down from the scenic area atop the Franklin Mountains Sept. 19, 2018.

"You have to remember, the original tram was intended to provide services to the towers," Telles said. "It was never intended for the public."

Built in 1959, The Wyler Aerial Tramway, named for El Paso radio and television pioneer Karl O. Wyler, was designed to provide maintenance access for television transmission towers until donated to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 1997.

The department re-opened it to the public in 2001 after renovations and operated the tram for nearly two decades. The tramway carried about 45,000 visitors each year.

The Wyler Aerial Tramway State Park remains closed Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, after maintenance issues forced the closure of the popular El Paso attraction.

Proposed designs by the CRRMA depict a new tramway line running nearly parallel to the old one. Plans also include a new base station. Instead of connecting to the transmission towers, the tram will end at a new observation deck, where visitors can witness spectacular views of two countries and three states.

"Ranger Peak is not super friendly for the public," Telles said. "It's an operating tower retrofitted for the public to hang out and take in the views — there's even signage of radiation."

The new tramway will also have larger cable cars, Telles said. The designs are not complete for the tramway itself, but Telles said he envisions cars large enough to carry 15 people at a time.

When asked about a possible completion date, Telles said it is tough to say, especially given the gap in legislative funding.

"We're still a couple years out, but we do have 100% of funds for phase one, so that is a huge step forward," he said.

With only a few different entities that build tramways in the entire world, the process is tricky, Telles said, but the payoff will be well worth it.

"It's one of the things that makes El Paso so special," Telles said. "So, opening a tramway and allowing kids that maybe can't quite pull off the full hike to the top of the mountain, this is going to open up those views to so many people."

Proposed design renderings for tramway path: (SLIDE 10) ITEM 6 - Wyler PPT (crrma-production.s3.amazonaws.com)

Proposed design renderings for phase on (SLIDE 5) Wyler Tramway Phase I Project - Construction Advertisement Authorization 02-14-2024 (crrma-production.s3.amazonaws.com)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Texas plans new El Paso tramway, abandoning original design