Wyden on 2024 wildfires: ‘Going to have our hands full’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The early season wildfires in Oregon and Washington underscore the danger the Pacific Northwest faces as temperatures climb.

On Sunday, Sen. Ron Wyden stopped by the KOIN 6 News studio to talk about the 2024 wildfire season and what state and federal firefighting officials forecast this year.

“Today’s fires are not your grandfather’s fires,” Wyden said, noting the explosion of powerful wildfires over the past decade or so. On Monday he will meet with federal and state firefighting officials for their 2024 forecast.

“We’re going to have our hands full once again for wildfire season,” he said.

As the first 2024 presidential debate approaches this Thursday, Wyden said “it’s always valuable to see the candidates side-by-side.”

He also predicted Donald Trump won’t have the patience to remain quiet once his mic gets cut off, one of the rules both he and President Biden agreed to.

