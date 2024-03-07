Wyandotte County public works director discusses comments made on recent podcast

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Jeff Fisher is a podcaster who goes by the name Maynard Fisher online.

He’s also the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas public works director and former director in Belton and Grain Valley as detailed in some of the podcasts.

“We’ve tried to be respectful of my career. I take it very seriously as a local government official. I get to work every day with a great public works team,” Fisher said.

He and his sons talk about hunting and outdoor activities associated with the family’s outdoor lifestyle brand Free Rein 6M. But other episodes are focused on a desire for freedom and frustrations with the current administration in Washington D.C.

“We have got into some tough discussions about what freedom really is and we’ve talked about examples we’ve heard on the news about some of the chaos that’s going on in this country,” Fisher said.

Fisher said they’ve invited guests on for a variety of perspectives.

Someone who called themselves a “concerned citizen” reached out to FOX4 after an episode posted last month titled “America is Breaking” where Fisher said. “I’m really curious how long we are going to let them get away with it? As soon as we stop putting up with it and really get serious, they have no idea what is coming. When we say us, we are the ones with all the weapons.”

“There’s discussions from around the country, different parts different perspectives. There’s even a movie about a civil war right so? We’ve talked about those type of things what would drive a civil war where would we stand on the subject,” Fisher clarified in an interview Wednesday.

Jeff Fisher said he’s against it and hopes it can be avoided through strong leadership.

“Based on the actions that have been displayed through the current administration I think in different times these people would be dealt with in a certain way that a lot of people wouldn’t think are acceptable today. So it takes people like us to speak out and show people what America is really about,” his son JJ Fisher said.

FOX4 did look into the Unified Government’s social media rules for employees. According to the Human Resources Guide:

Employees must follow the rules set forth in subsection III (K) of this policy, except that this policy does not prohibit or restrict speech that, under the circumstances, would be protected by the First Amendment or other law or public policy.

Employees must identify themselves and clearly state that they are speaking for themselves and not on behalf of the Unified Government by using a disclaimer such as, “The postings on this site are my own and do not necessarily represent the position or opinions of the Unified Government.” Employees who violate these rules may be disciplined, up to and including termination.

C. Employees should remember that they are personally responsible for the content that they post on social media sites and, for this reason, should act thoughtfully and cautiously. Employees can be held legally liable for posting content that is discriminatory, harassing, retaliatory, or defamatory, violates the site’s terms of use, or is prohibited by law. Moreover, once published on the web, content may never go away.

Fisher said he got permission from a superior before launching the podcast.

