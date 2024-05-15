Wyandotte County commissioners holding special meeting on food truck ordinances

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Food trucks in Kansas City, Kansas will be the center of discussion at a Wednesday evening commission meeting.

Wyandotte County commissioners will hold a special session Wednesday at 5 p.m. to consider changes to ordinances regarding food trucks.

Current food truck operators complain the Unified Government’s restrictions are too demanding and prevent them from doing business past 8 p.m.

Many of KCK’s food trucks set up near 18th and Central. Wyandotte County commissioners are prepared to hear their concerns again, and consider changes to local ordinances.

Before the pandemic, food trucks were not permitted to set up on the streets in KCK.

Araceli Ramos, who owns two businesses near 18th and Central including Taqueria Seven Leguas, said it’s unfair the trucks cut into her business since they can set up elsewhere, instead of less than a half block away.

Ramos and other merchants have complained about unruly behavior near the trucks, trash that’s left behind and trucks that operate without licenses.

“Maybe two trailers in the corner is fine, but when you walk in here, there’s a lot of restaurants. Just in the corner near my restaurant, there’s 11 trailers. It’s hard,” Ramos said on Tuesday.

Food truck operates complain the Unified Government is too demanding and families need the income from the mobile kitchens. Wyandotte County Administrator David Johnston said his employs have been working with food truck owners to sell their items legally, and they’re open-minded to potential ordinance changes. Johnston said that includes the potential of allowing later business hours.

“That’s what happens with a review. You take the time because of public demand and the elected officials take the time to go through the process of reviewing It, and maybe recommend changes. They’ll take it up at a commission meeting at a future date,” Johnston said.

Wednesday’s meeting will stream live on the Unified Government’s YouTube page.

