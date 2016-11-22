WWII Shipwrecks 'Vanish' After Plundering by Illegal Scavengers

Illegal salvagers have plundered at least six World War II shipwrecks near Indonesia for scrap metal, including the wreck of an American submarine that has now "completely vanished," according to investigators.

The damaged wrecks include three Dutch and two British warships sunk by Japanese forces after the Battle of the Java Sea in February 1942, and the American submarine USS Perch, which sank in the Java Sea in March 1942 after being damaged in an attack on Japanese destroyers.

The scale of damage to the historic shipwrecks was discovered early this month by an international team of divers and underwater survey specialists, sponsored by a Dutch naval memorial society, the Karel Doorman Fund. The fund had hoped to capture video footage of the Dutch shipwrecks in preparation for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Java Sea next year. [See Photos of the Historic WWII-Era Shipwrecks in the Java Sea]

The Dutch wrecks were almost intact when they were rediscovered by amateur divers in 2002, but the latest expedition found only holes in the seabed where many of the wrecks once lay.

"It was shocking," Jacques Brandt, president of the Karel Doorman Fund, told Live Science. "As the representative organization of the next-of-kin [of the ships' crews], it was a big blow to us, as we considered those ships as being war graves under the sea and they clearly should not be tampered with."

The survey team reported that the wrecks of two of the Dutch warships ― the HNLMS De Ruyter and the HNLMS Java ― appear to be missing. A large part of a third wreck ― the HNLMS Kortenaer ― is also missing.

The wreck of the Dutch cruiser HMNLS De Ruyter has disappeared from the floor of the Java Sea. Investigators think it was broken up for scrap by illegal salvage operators. Koninklijke Marine More

They also reported that two British war wrecks in the area ― the HMS Exeter and the HMS Encounter ― have been almost entirely scavenged for scrap metal, and that the wreck of the USS Perch has "completely vanished."

Wrecking history

The Java Sea survey report has now been turned over to the Dutch defense ministry, which is in charge of protecting the nation's naval wrecks, Brandt said.

"It is a very serious offence if the wrecks have been deliberately removed, but before we make that conclusion the authorities will have to make further investigations," he said.

The Dutch defense minister made a statement to members of Parliament last week, noting the destruction reported by the expedition to the Java Sea wrecks.

Britain's defense ministry also issued a statement in response to the expedition's report, condemning the damage and desecration done to the wrecks and suggesting that illegal metal salvagers are to blame.

Under international agreements, naval vessels remain the property of their governments after they sink, and it is illegal to disturb or salvage them without official permission, said marine archaeologist Innes McCartney, a visiting research fellow at Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom. [Sunken Treasures: The Curious Science of 7 Famous Shipwrecks]

But a "perfect storm" of high metal prices and a lack of enforcement has resulted in many wartime shipwrecks being broken up for scrap metal by illegal salvagers, especially in the Asia and Pacific regions, he said.

"There has been anecdotal evidence for an abundance for years that shipwrecks in the area of the Battle of the Java Sea have been getting hammered by salvage companies," McCartney told Live Science. "From my standpoint it's incredibly frustrating. We will now never be able to archaeologically study the Battle of the Java Sea — it's gone, it's lost to us forever."