WVU Tech offers automatic admission to southern W.Va. high school students

May 10—In the wake of declining nationwide college enrollment and recent difficulties for students trying to access federal student aid, West Virginia University Institute of Technology is implementing a new strategy to address those issues.

As part of a new initiative announced Friday, WVU Tech will offer automatic acceptance to high school seniors in southern West Virginia with a cumulative GPA of 2.5.

This program, called Southern West Virginia Success, will be accessible to graduating seniors attending high schools in Boone, Fayette, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.

"When I think about southern West Virginia, and I know some of the challenges that plagued us, what I wanted to do and we wanted to do is make sure that we eliminated potential barriers for the young people graduating from high schools throughout the 13 counties that comprise southern West Virginia," said WVU Tech President T. Ramon Stuart.

"We wanted to make sure that they knew that not only could they get into college or university, but most importantly, they could be successful too."

To participate in this program, graduating seniors will need to complete a release of records form with their high school counselor. Once their record is shared with WVU Tech and requirements are met, they will be accepted without the need to complete an admission application.

Since there is no application fee for any student applying to WVU Tech, there will be no application fee for students participating in this program.

Stuart said WVU Tech will also work with everyone admitted to help identify financial aid packages.

"We're going to work with them and work on the finances, leverage federal financial aid, Promise scholarship, some scholarship dollars that we have — we're going to work to make sure that higher education in southern West Virginia is accessible and affordable," Stuart said.

Raleigh County Superintendent Serena Starcher said WVU Tech's Southern West Virginia Success program presents a wonderful opportunity for Raleigh County students that is right in their backyard.

"Too often students — and perhaps they're going to be first-generation college students — so perhaps parents don't really understand maybe they're a little wary, nervous how this might work when their child applies for college ... well, they're breaking down the barriers," Starcher said. "Just knowing that all you have to do is apply with a transcript and a 2.5 (GPA), I think that will go a long way to helping all students feel comfortable in that application process."

The program is part of WVU Tech's Communiversity initiative, which has been underway for over a year and aims to deepen relationships with local school districts and promote college access opportunities to students in the region.

Those interested in applying can call WVU Tech Admissions at 304-929-8324 or visit wvutech.edu to learn more about this program, find out about scholarships and schedule an on-campus visit.

