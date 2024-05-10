WVU Tech announces the Southern West Virginia Success Program, expanding access to higher education

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The road to a college education is becoming easier for graduating seniors in the southern counties due to a new program at West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech).

The Southern West Virginia Success program will provide qualifying students automatic acceptance to WVU Tech and will broaden access to their degree programs in sought-after career fields.

The program is part of the Communiversity initiative to deepen relationships with nearby school districts and promote access to college opportunities to students in the region.

As a native of Southern West Virginia, I know the transformative power of higher education. We are committed to helping students, especially those in Southern West Virginia, see that college is possible and that their dreams can become reality. This new initiative is just one of the many ways that we are putting our passion into action and focusing on our deeds, not words. Dr. T. Ramon Stuart | WVU Tech President

To be eligible for this program, graduating seniors in the Southern 13 counties (Boone, Fayette, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming) must complete a release of records form with their school counselor. Once the record is shared with WVU Tech and requirements are met, they will be accepted without needing to submit an admission application.

Since there is no application fee for any student applying to the university, there will be no fee for students participating in this program.

For more information, contact WVU Tech Admissions at 304-929-8324 or click here.

