WVU to offer self-defense training to students, faculty and staff

Mar. 23—If danger presented itself, would you be able to recognize a threat and have the confidence to defend yourself ?

The West Virginia University Police Department is hoping to provide a little extra confidence for those lacking—or hoping to refine—their self-defense skills.

WVUPD is hosting a P.R.O.T.E.C.T. training class from 5-9 p.m. March 25, that will provide the opportunity to learn valuable self-defense techniques from officers.

P.R.O.T.E.C.T. is an in-person, immersive training that uses hands-on demonstrations to teach self-defense techniques, said April Kaull, executive director of communications at WVU.

Participants will learn about the skills needed to recognize a threat, escape an attack and get to a safe place to call for help. Specifically, the training will go over striking techniques, takedowns and escape holds and will provide information on developing situational awareness.

"When you're in danger and help is not nearby, it is vital you know how to defend yourself, " Kaull said. "It is also important to have the skills needed to recognize a threat, escape an attack and get to a safe place to call for help.

"This training empowers individuals and gives them confidence in their self-defense skills, " she said.

Any member of the WVU student, faculty, or staff is welcome to attend the training that will be held in room 101 of the Student Health Building, 390 Birch St. in Morgantown.

Kaull said the P.R.O.T.E.C.T. training can be requested outside of this time by students and employees.

Members of the greater Morgantown community of any age who are not affiliated with WVU can also request this training by filling out a request form on the WVUPD website police.wvu.edu and clicking the Campus Training tab.

Kaull said that due to the hands-on nature of the training, a minimum of 10 participants are needed for it to take place, but no more than 20 participants are able to attend.