WVU Medicine named to Becker's Top 150 healthcare places to work; recognized for promoting employee wellbeing, satisfaction

Apr. 11—MORGANTOWN — WVU Medicine has been named one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Healthcare for 2024.

WVUM noted in its announcement that it is the only health system in West Virginia to receive the recognition.

Becker's said in its introduction to the list that it highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that prioritize workplace excellence and the happiness, satisfaction, wellbeing and fulfillment of their employees.

It said of WVUM that it strives to lead the region in pay and benefits as well. "The robust benefits plan includes medical and prescription drug coverage, health savings accounts, dental and vision coverage, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, retirement plans and more."

Becker's noted the employee bonus program that pays team members a bonus each year if the system achieves at least a 2 % operating margin target. Employees and dependents can receive educational benefits through a tuition assistance program. And WVUM has a student loan assistance program that helps employees pay off their debts sooner.

WVUM President and CEO Albert Wright said, "This recognition is a tremendous honor for WVU Medicine. We are committed to creating a work environment that is both rewarding and supportive for our nearly 30, 000 employees who provide exceptional care to patients across West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia."

Explaining its choices for the systems on the list, Becker's said the organizations offer robust benefits packages, professional and personal development opportunities, diverse work environments and the resources necessary for work-life balance. "When employees feel respected and cared for, their organizations thrive—and these companies are prime examples of this golden rule."

Becker's said it developed the list based on nominations and editorial research. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on the list. "This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of the hospitals, health systems or companies mentioned."

