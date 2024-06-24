WVU’s extension campuses will lose academic majors due to ‘Academic Transformation’

Students stand in front of Carter Hall on the West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus in Beckley, W.Va., for convocation on Aug. 18, 2023. (West Virginia University Institute of Technology photo)

Five academic majors will be discontinued at West Virginia University’s campuses in Beckley and Keyser as part of the university’s ongoing changes, dubbed the “Academic Transformation.”

It’s the latest round of program cuts at WVU as the university has grappled with a budget deficit spurred by declining enrollment, inflation and increasing employee health insurance costs.

The university’s Board of Governors cut 28 majors, including graduate math programs and World Languages degrees, at the Morgantown campus along with around 300 jobs, including faculty and library positions.

On Friday, the board voted to terminate bachelor’s degrees in Chemistry, Mathematics and Aviation Management at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley.

Two degrees — Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Resources and Wood Science and Technology — will be discontinued at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser.

“No faculty were recommended for reduction as a result of this process at either campus,” said Maryanne Reed, WVU provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Additionally, 11 majors will be developed into cooperative programs.

The university has closed a projected structural budget shortfall and increased its cash on hand over the last year, according to a news release on Friday.

“WVU remains committed to strengthening the financial performance of the university and developing a strong fiscal budgeting process, maintaining adequate levels of cash and strengthening reserves to allow for future strategic investments,” said Finance Committee Chair Kevin Craig.

The board’s search for the next WVU president continues as current President E. Gordon Gee will step down in 2025. They endorsed 21 individuals to serve on the committee to select the university’s next president.

Potomac State College is also searching for a new president after former university president Chris Gilmer resigned in January. Gimer’s exit came after controversy surrounding his chief of staff Brady Whipkey. The Potomac State Faculty Senate approved a ‘no confidence’ vote concerning Whipkey last fall.

“Since June 7, we already have received 30 applications in our pool, and many of these candidates have excellent credentials,” Reed said. “Our goal is to have a new president in place at Potomac State by January.”

