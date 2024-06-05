WVDOH releases a list of roads to be paved under $150 million supplemental budget appropriation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On May 30, 2024, Governor Jim Justice signed a bill that gave the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) $150 million in supplemental highway funding for paving projects across the Mountain State.

Governor Justice asked the Legislature to authorize the extra funding during the special legislative session in May. The money is in addition to prior funds received by WVDOH in the amount of $190 million.

Signing Senate Bill 1102 is a huge win for our roads, our people, and West Virginia. With federal funds only stretching so far, this additional $150 million means our hardworking Division of Highways crew can roll up their sleeves and tackle even more roads. I am beyond proud we got this across the finish, and I thank the West Virginia Legislature for prioritizing our roads. Now, we can keep the momentum going and continue to improve every corner of our state. Gov. Jim Justice

The $150 million will be used exclusively for paving projects within every West Virginia district, and will increase the ability of the WVDOH to pave the roads West Virginians use every day. The special funding is in addition to the approximate $190 million in federal highway funds.

Once again, our governor has led from the front. He has demonstrated time and again that investing in our infrastructure pays dividends for our citizens. By calling the Legislature back for a special session to appropriate surplus funds to highway paving, our great people will continue to reap the rewards of a highway system that serves them well. Jimmy Wriston, P.E. | West Virginia Transportation Secretary

When Governor Justice assumed office in 2017, he prioritized highway maintenance and construction as major cornerstones of his administration. His Roads to Prosperity program and Secondary Roads Initiative combined to address the underinvestment in West Virginia’s highway and bridge infrastructure, as well as to change transform the state’s highway system.

Knowing that federal funding for highways can only go so far, since 2017, over $816 million in surplus funds have been delivered to WVDOH to repair and improve West Virginia’s roadways.

The WVDOH is thankful and excited to receive this funding. These projects will also reduce future maintenance costs in patching these roadways. This will allow WVDOH maintenance forces to focus on other maintenance issues around the state. Joe Pack, P.E. | WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations and District 1 Engineer

Since 2020, surplus appropriations have paved more than 3,800 miles of road above and beyond those done with federal funds. Those roads would not have been paved without help from Governor Justice and the state Legislature.

In total, this year’s supplemental appropriation will allow for 499 more paving projects on more than 970 miles of road that are not covered by federal highway funding. For the list of roads published by WVDOH, click here.

