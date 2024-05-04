WV governor candidate Patrick Morrisey makes campaign stop in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia governor candidate Patrick Morrisey made a stop in Lewisburg the evening of Friday, May 3rd, 2024.

Folks across Greenbrier County came out in droves to support him.

He wasn’t the only candidate in attendance. U.S. Senate candidate Alex Mooney was also in attendance.

He says it was an incredible showing from supporters.

“These are pretty informed voters so I’ve gotten a pretty good response. This is time as Vivek said, 11 days until the election. Now is when people are very engaged, most people I’ve talked to even before and now are looking for an alternative” Alex Mooney, U.S. Senate Candidate

Morrisey started with a fiery speech about recent successes on the campaign trail. But Morrisey didn’t come alone.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy came out to endorse Morrissey.

Ramaswamy said there isn’t a better candidate to be the governor of West Virginia.

“I think this man based on his actions, not just his words but his actions, has demonstrated to me he’s in for the fight to do it when it’s hard. I think he is gong to be a great governor and set a good example of what is possible in this country” Vivek Ramaswamy, Former Republican Presidential Candidate

The event ended with final remarks from Ramaswamy. Morrisey said he feels good about his campaign with only a few days left.

“I feel very good going down the home stretch. Voters are going to know there’s one proven conservative with a record of getting big things done. The other guys may be some nice people but their record doesn’t compare” Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Governor Candidate

