WV Department of Education announces Albert Yanni Scholarship Winners

May 30—charleston — The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship recipients.

Thirty career technical education students were each awarded $2,000 to assist their pursuit of advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations in the coming year.

"These exemplary students are to be commended for earning this important award," said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. "Their scholastic and work ethic has served them well to open doors to opportunities."

Area scholarship recipients include: — Gavin McGraw at the Academy of Careers and Technology in Raleigh County. — Isabella McPeak at the Mercer County Technical Education Center. — Joshua Cortines of Oak Hill High School in Fayette County.

