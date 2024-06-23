WTE offers thumbs up and down 6-22-24

Absentee ballot drop boxes are secure, should remain available

UP to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee for deciding to continue using the absentee ballot drop box on the east side of the Laramie County Governmental Complex during this year’s election season. And DOWN to Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who recently sent a letter to all 23 county clerks, asserting that drop boxes are both not secure and violate state statute.

Thankfully, the County Clerks Association of Wyoming stood strong against Mr. Gray’s political posturing. No, state statute doesn’t clearly say “absentee ballot drop boxes are allowed,” but W.S. 22-9-113 does say that completed absentee ballots shall be “mailed or delivered to the clerk.” We would argue that dropping the ballot into a locked box, which can only be opened by the clerk or their staff and is under 24/7 video surveillance, is the same as handing it directly to someone in the clerk’s office or sending it through the mail. As long as it ends up in the clerk’s hands, it’s been “delivered to the clerk.”

As Ms. Lee rightly pointed out in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, eliminating drop boxes would restrict some voters’ access, especially since the absentee voting period has been cut from 45 days to 28. Since mail delivery is often delayed, someone who fails to receive an absentee ballot in a timely manner, or who waits until close to Election Day to complete it, may need to utilize the drop box — especially if they have a job that prevents them from going to the election office during business hours.

Mr. Gray’s letter undeservedly casts doubt on the integrity and security of the election process in Wyoming, and unnecessarily limits the options of legitimate voters. Some people are discouraged enough about the importance of every voter’s participation in our constitutional republic; the state’s chief election officer shouldn’t be making unjustified cynicism worse.

Thankfully, we have local officials like Ms. Lee and the other 22 county clerks in the state who are willing to see past election-year politics and serve the best interest of local residents.

Lawmakers’ call for special session on coal leases is more posturing

DOWN to Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, and the 25 other state lawmakers who asked Gov. Mark Gordon to call a special session to address the federal government’s plans to end new coal leases in the Powder River Basin. But UP to Gov. Gordon for rejecting the request, reasoning that he already has resources and in-house expertise to defend Wyoming’s interests in court.

As we said a few months ago when some lawmakers wanted to get back together to try to undo the governor’s veto of a popular property tax relief measure, the cost of such a session far outweighs the benefits. Legislative Service Office staff estimate special sessions cost the state $35,000 to $50,000 a day, not to mention the interruption of work schedules for many citizen legislators who have busy jobs. And, in an election year, when all 62 members of the House of Representatives and roughly half of the state senators are up for reelection, a special session for anything less than a true emergency makes even less sense.

That didn’t stop Rep. Jennings and 21 of his House colleagues, along with four senators, from writing to Gov. Gordon, asking him to call a special session to “appropriate funds and enlist a constitutionally-focused, proven legal team to fight Biden’s war on Wyoming the right way.” (Emphasis theirs)

These very conservative lawmakers — nearly all of whom are part of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus — are still upset that the governor vetoed Senate File 13 earlier this year. It would have allocated $75 million for the Legislature or any Board of County Commissioners to hire lawyers to sue the federal government in order to “protect the rights, powers and interests ...” of the state related to federal land use plans.

As Gov. Gordon said in his veto letter, it’s his office and the state’s attorney general that are responsible for challenging the feds in court, as necessary, not the legislative branch or local county officials. This is about separation of powers. Wyoming has a $1.2 million coal litigation fund already, which the governor says is sufficient to handle the nearly inevitable lawsuit to come.

Is there a glimmer of hope that our elected officials might get over their petty sniping at each other through what seems to be a mutually desired outcome? Rep. Jennings later told WyoFile in an email that “We were hoping to send the Governor a letter of support ...” in relation to fighting off the Biden administration’s perceived overreach. However, the letter’s pot-shot at the caliber of the Wyoming Attorney General’s office staff wasn’t the way to show “support.”

The irony is that we and many others have been calling on lawmakers to diversify the state’s income base so it doesn’t come to a crisis point as mineral extraction is targeted politically or otherwise takes a downturn. Rep. Jennings and his colleagues, as well as our governor, should rise above the political posturing and work together in areas of agreement.

Lack of mental health providers in K-12 schools is concerning

DOWN to Wyoming lawmakers for failing to direct funding for K-12 school districts to hire and retain mental health staff.

During a recent meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, lawmakers heard that Laramie County School District 1 saw the biggest decline in hired mental health staff positions last year, and the trend is widespread in school districts across the state.

At a time when the mental well-being of our young people is among our top concerns, lawmakers should be doing all they can to ensure they get the help they need.

However, Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, may be right when he asks if school districts are playing games by shifting some paid school nurses from the K-12 funding model to special education funds.

This certainly could be a conscious effort to draw attention to their assertion that lawmakers aren’t providing enough money to cover the true costs of education (LCSD1 is one of the parties suing the state in a case currently in trial in district court).

And we recognize that smart school finance officers have every motivation to get 100% reimbursement from the state for special ed funds, then use the K-12 funding model money in another way.

Either way, the Legislative Service Office report shows that districts are choosing not to hire more mental health service providers at a time when they’re desperately needed.

Especially in rural areas, where certified mental health professionals likely are nowhere nearby, it’s incumbent on the schools to provide this resource, and they can only do it with the Legislature’s help.

If you agree, contact your local state lawmakers and school board members and tell them to make mental health services for K-12 schools a priority.

Their contact information can be found online at wyoleg.gov/Legislators and laramie1.org/en-US.

Kudos to state officials for extending Capitol hours for public viewing

UP to state officials for extending summer hours at the Wyoming State Capitol so more people can tour the “People’s House.”

After spending more than $300 million to renovate the center of state government, the building was only open for about seven months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and everything shut down. We’re glad to see it reopen from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and for it to be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays until Aug. 30.

No doubt, these extended hours will mean some additional costs, whether for state trooper and state employee staff time, utilities or other things. However, since the facility uses volunteer docents to greet visitors and provide information about the self-guided tours, we expect that to be relatively minimal.

If you haven’t seen it in person, there’s no better time than the present to head to the Capitol and look around. After all, some of the money spent on the project was yours, and the results speak for themselves.