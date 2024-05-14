WT spring 2024 graduate overcomes learning obstacles with an eye on future

CANYON - West Texas A&M University graduated nearly 1,300 students during three separate ceremonies Saturday morning and afternoon at its campus in Canyon. One such student who overcame her learning obstacles was Jessica Lee Merrell, who graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with an emphasis in education. Like many students who face challenges, Merrell suffers from dyslexia. She plans to work toward her master's in education and to work with others who also have issues like hers.

“To reach this point in my educational journey is such an unbelievable feeling,” Merrell said. “I came from a very small school with 17 students in my graduating class where everybody knew everybody. When I came to college, it was quite a distinct experience with so many other students here. Coming here let me know the importance of building relationships, some of which I will have for the rest of my life.”

Graduates await their turn to walk the stage Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

Students stand for the flag Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

She feels that having dyslexia is a huge part of her story and wants to help others overcome the same challenges. She grew up in Hereford and went to school in Wilderado.

“When you have dyslexia, you must learn a different way,” she said. “I know when I get tired, it gets a lot worse, and I will start seeing letters and numbers backward, so I must know my limits and take needed breaks. The university has been amazing with the student accessibility center, which gives me the accommodations I need when necessary. They were there for me, and I knew I could go there and get help anytime.”

A graduate is greeted by university president Walter Wendler Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

Students await the time to hear their name called Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

Merrell said she hopes her journey inspires others to overcome such obstacles to pursue their dreams and get their degree.

“With this education degree, I just hope to inspire students to know that just because you have a disability does not mean you cannot reach your goals,” she said. “Even though you learn differently, it does not mean you cannot teach others. We can actually teach others better and with more understanding because we have traveled that same journey.”

A graduate looks skyward Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

When asked about what she wants people to take from her journey, Merrell says that while the road may be challenging, it is worth it.

“You can do it, and it is so worth it. It doesn't matter when you go back; it just matters that you do it,” Merrell added. "My mom has been such a massive supporter of mine, and she definitely knows about and has helped me overcome my barriers."

Jessica Lee Merrell (right) and her mom Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

Merrell's mom Lacy Unruh said she is proud to see her daughter reach this point.

“To watch a child want something so bad and fight for it every day, and get to see her walk across the stage, is so amazing,” she said. “I always told her to be better than what I am. Let me be your floor rather than your ceiling. You keep going and change the world.”

Jennifer Denham a member of the education department speaks about coming over learning obstacles at WT Commencement Saturday in Canyon.

Jennifer Denham, who has worked with Merrell in the education department, spoke about her experiences with Merrell.

A graduate smiles as she walks onto the court Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

“She is a great young lady and will be a great teacher. Watching her grow and become a leader has been an amazing transformation,” Denham said. “She did not let things get in the way, and she persevered, overcoming adversity. Like a lot of people that have learning obstacles, she found ways to do things that would overcome these issues. It is not about intelligence. It is about thinking differently, and Jessica mastered that.”

Denham feels that having a person in education such as Merrell who knows from experience how to overcome learning disabilities will be of immense value to other students.

A graduate waves at her family Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

“She will build relationships and have empathy for those who share a similar experience,” Denham said. “This will help her so much as a special education teacher and will truly help her relate to others and effectively get her message across in teaching her students.”

A graduate waves at the crowd Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

Filiberto Avila, student body president addresses the crowd Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

A family cheering section cheers on their graduate Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

Elizabeth Valicek (left) student regeant, Fileberto Avila, student president and Joseph Peterson alumni speaker Saturday at the WT Commencement Ceremony in Canyon.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT graduates 1,300 spring 2024 students at ceremonies