WT horse judging team honors among this week's community news

APD: Phase 2 of Municipal Court Compliance campaign begins March 4

Beginning Monday March 4, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) and Municipal Court will focus on the second phase of the 2024 Compliance Campaign Beginning next week on Monday, APD officers will be specifically assigned to serve outstanding municipal warrants in the Amarillo area.

Those residents with active warrants may appear in person at the Municipal Court, 201 S.E. 4th Avenue to resolve their cases. The court may be contacted by telephone at Municipal Court at (806) 378-3082, email citycourt@amarillo.gov, or visit http://bit.ly/2DJ608R .

There are still options if a warrant has been issued on a City citation. Depending on the nature of the circumstances, solutions may include trials before a judge or jury, payment plans, community service, job search. A person is always entitled to hire an attorney to handle their cases or represent themselves. For those pleading “guilty” or “no contest,” many cases can be paid online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/amarillotx/court/search.

The current warrant list is available on the Municipal Court Website.

Canyon Independent School District's Board of Trustees to host 2nd CISD Community Conversation

CANYON – The Canyon Independent School District's Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the second CISD Community Conversation event, to be held at Greenways Intermediate, located at 8100 Pineridge in Amarillo on Monday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The CISD Community Conversation serves as an open platform for parents, staff, and community members. Board members look forward to this dialogue and to providing an avenue for community members to share thoughts and ask questions about our district.

"We recognize the importance of listening and understanding our community," CISD Board President Jenni Winegarner said. "This conversation is about coming together to collaboratively address the challenges and opportunities moving forward."

The Board of Trustees encourages the entire community to participate in this important dialogue about the future of Canyon Independent School District. For additional information, please check out the website at canyonisd.net/boardconversation or call (806)677-2600.

The $64,585 upgrade expanded West Texas A&M University’s on-campus Print Shop from about 1,500 square feet to almost 2,400 square feet.

WT print shop completes $65,000 in upgrades

CANYON — Recent renovations have significantly increased the size and capabilities of West Texas A&M University’s on-campus Print Shop. The extensive changes were revealed during an open house Feb. 29 at the Print Shop, located on Russell Long Boulevard on the north side of WT’s Canyon campus.

“We are so excited for the WT community to see the significant changes this renovation has brought to the shop,” said Meghan Watts, Print Shop manager. “This greatly improves and expands on the many ways we serve the campus community.”

The $64,585 upgrade expanded the Print Shop from about 1,500 square feet to almost 2,400 square feet. One workspace houses a flatbed printer, which can print on a variety of materials as large as 24 by 36 inches and 6 inches tall, and a wide-format printer, which can print on material up to 52 inches in width, including signage, posters, window or floor graphics and more.

Another workspace houses a new digital printer, which expands WT’s capabilities to print material up to 22 inches long by 12 inches wide, with the ability to print booklets like playbills or programs and to punch holes for spiral bindings, among other uses. A new cutting machine and foil/laminator also have been added to the shop, as has a folder/inserter for mailing.

Dean Emeritus for Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN

Former TTUHSC dean receives emeritus appointment from TTU System Board of Regents

The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents on Feb. 29 approved the title of Dean Emeritus for Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, in recognition of his distinguished service to the School of Nursing and TTUHSC.

Evans, a Grover E. Murray Professor, served as the TTUHSC School of Nursing dean for more than 12 years. Under his leadership, the School of Nursing became one of the largest in Texas and the first in the state to be designated as a National League for Nursing Center of Educational Excellence.

“Dr. Evans’ exemplary leadership and dedication during his tenure as the dean of our nursing school significantly elevated its stature and left an indelible mark on our institution,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “I’m grateful to the Board of Regents for recognizing his outstanding contributions to nursing education and granting him this honorary title. Dr. Evans’ legacy will continue to inspire future generations of nurses, and we are proud to celebrate his well-deserved recognition."

Among accolades, he was awarded the Leaders and Legends Award in 2020 by the Texas Nurses Association, and the Panhandle Great 25 Association presented him with its Legacy Award in 2022. Evans retired from administrative duties as dean on Nov. 6, 2023. He currently serves as a professor in the School of Nursing.

Representing West Texas A&M University at the National Reined Cow Horse Judging Contest were, from left, Dr. Christy Petry-Adams, coach; Addie Brown; Zach Rich; Shana Elkins; Abigail Newbold; Morgan Holcomb; Gracie Potter; Mariah Mae Dyson; Chloe Hamaker; Trenton Hammerand; and Makenzi Knipe, assistant coach.

WT Horse Judging Team comes within a whisper of Fort Worth championship

CANYON — A West Texas A&M University horse judging squad was named reserve champion at a recent national competition — coming just one point shy of tying the winner.

The WT team placed second behind a Texas A&M University team at the National Reined Cow Horse Judging Contest, held Feb. 22 and 23 in Fort Worth. This is the first contest for the team under the fulltime leadership of its new coach, Dr. Christy Petry-Adams, instructor of agricultural business and economics, following the December retirement of longtime coach Dr. John Pipkin, the former Regents professor of agriculture, Paul Engler Professor of Animal Science and director of WT’s Equine Industry Program in the Department of Agricultural Sciences in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

“The team’s reserve championship truly highlights their adaptability and unwavering commitment to upholding WT’s legacy of excellence in horse judging,” Petry-Adams said. “Despite the narrow loss, it’s a rallying point to push us even further in our future competitions. Stepping into this role after Dr. Pipkin’s retirement, I am proud to witness the continued success of our team and excited for the future and our continuing legacy of winning.”

A second WT squad came in sixth. Three WT students also ranked in the top 10 in individual placings: Morgan Holcomb, a junior biochemistry major from Canyon, in second; Abigail Newbold, a senior agricultural business and economics major from Alvord, in fourth; and Trenton Hammerand, a senior agricultural business and economics major from Epworth, Iowa. WT’s White squad scored 1609 points in all, breathing down the neck of the A&M squad, which scored 1601 points. A second A&M team also posted a score of 1609, but WT came out ahead in the tiebreaker.

The WT team next will compete in April.

Team members also include Addie Brown, a sophomore agriculture media and communication major from Beeville; Maria Mae Dyson, a senior agricultural business and economics major from Weatherford; Shana Elkins, a junior agriculture major from Dunken, New Mexico; Chloe Hamaker, a junior agriculture media and communication major from Van Wert, Iowa; Gracie Potter, a sophomore animal science major from Shallowater; and Zach Rich, a junior agriculture education major from Capitan, New Mexico.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area Our Town briefs for March 3, 2024