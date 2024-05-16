WT Alumni Association to provide free replacement diplomas for those lost in wildfires

CANYON — West Texas A&M University and the WT Alumni Association will provide free replacement diplomas for any alumni who have lost their originals in the devastating wildfires that swept the Texas Panhandle in March, the university announced Thursday.

“Our hearts break over the unimaginable losses suffered by the communities that have been ravaged by these wildfires,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association in a news release. “While nothing can complete replace what has been lost, we hope that this gesture reminds them that they are still part of the Buff family and that we’re here for them.”

To secure a new diploma and cover, contact the WT Alumni Association at 806-651-2317 or alumni@wtamu.edu.

The diplomas and covers will be emblazoned with “West Texas A&M University,” and signatures will be from current administration members. WT’s Office of the Registrar will confirm eligibility for replacement diplomas.

WT already has pledged its support of any student from the impacted areas. Those students are encouraged to reach out directly to Dr. Chris Thomas, vice president for student affairs, at 806-651-2053 or cthomas@wtamu.edu.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT group replacing alumni's diplomas lost in wildfires