WSU student accused of rape

Mar. 9—A Washington State University student is being accused of raping a female student in his apartment.

Isaac Andrade, 23, made his first appearance in the Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. He was charged with two counts of felony third-degree rape, pleading not guilty to the crimes.

Police were first notified of the incident in the early morning hours of Nov. 4, 2023, when a woman knocked on a neighboring unit's door "sobbing," saying she had been raped, according to court records.

The victim told officers she had met Andrade at a party at the "Fiji house," referring to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on Washington State University's campus, according to court records. He suggested going to his apartment to watch a movie, and took her to his residence.

Both went into his bedroom when she began to feel ill and vomited into a trash can. She said she had told Andrade several times that they were not going to have sex, according to court records.

The victim lay on his bed and began to fall in and out of consciousness from alcohol consumption. She told police Andrade took off her bottoms and allegedly raped her, according to court records.

After about 10 minutes, she said Andrade allegedly raped her a second time, according to court records.

Time passed and the victim gained enough composure to ask him for a pair of pants to cover herself with. Andrade gave her a pair, and she immediately ran out of the residence barefoot to a neighboring unit, according to court records.

Pullman police gained a search warrant a few hours after the initial report. They found several items of the victim's clothes in Andrade's bedroom, according to court records.

In an interview with officers, Andrade denied having intercourse with the victim, but admitted to meeting her at the party and taking her back to his apartment, according to court records. He later told police he touched her below the belt before she threw up, and they fell asleep shortly after.

The victim underwent a rape exam and a presence of semen was allegedly found in her vagina. Pullman police obtained a search warrant for Andrade's DNA and allegedly confirmed the male DNA is 4.8 trillion times more likely to have originated from Andrade than from any other source, according to court records.

Andrade will appear in court for a jury trial in May. He was put on pretrial release and a victim no-contact order was put in place.

