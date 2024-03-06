WSU professor group supports faculty concerns

Mar. 5—The Washington State University chapter of American Association of University Professors has voiced its support for the majority of concerns outlined by hundreds of faculty calling for reform.

Its executive committee agreed in a letter the institution is suffering consequences from poor leadership and offered recommendations.

The chapter is a union of current and former WSU faculty, librarians, postdocs and graduate students that was established in 2009. It's part of a nationwide organization that represents university faculty's right to academic freedom, tenure and economic security, according to its website.

Attention was drawn to the university's Board of Regents, President Kirk Schulz and a number of authorities last month when they were criticized by around 200 faculty members.

The group defined issues including WSU's falling place in the U.S. News and World Report rankings, the Pac-12's near-dissolution and budget cuts system-wide.

Phil Weiler, vice president of University Marketing and Communications, stated in an email the group raised similar issues this time last year, which the university responded to. He added WSU leadership and the board are well aware of these challenges and have been taking "concrete steps" to address concerns.

The chapter affirmed most of faculty's claims and included issues decades old in the letter. Its committee wishes to elevate the voices of WSU faculty and workplace experiences characterized by decreased resources and increased precarity.

The university's Board of Regents hasn't successfully taken "charge when past presidents were unable to function for whatever reason."

It's believed former presidents and other upper-level administrators have failed to manage the university in a fiscally responsible way and secured adequate state funding from the Washington State Legislature.

The chapter noted there has been a steady decline in undergraduate enrollments and in tenure-line faculty, while the institution's reliance on contingent faculty and undergraduate students to deliver instruction has increased.

While most departments are unable to secure funding for many needed positions, suspicion is drawn to a "disproportionate allocation of resources to administrative salaries," along with the administration's decision to bring in another provost who'd be paid "several hundreds of thousands of dollars."

The committee also mentioned the erosion of graduate programs through systematic budget cuts.

One thing the chapter disagrees with is the call for a change in leadership. It agrees the current administration has failed, but targeting them for decades' worth of mismanagement from various parties isn't productive.

Rather than replace one authority figure after the next, it offers another solution "for empowering WSU's faculty, staff and students — those who make up for the heart and soul of the university."

The chapter calls for a hiring and pay freeze for all administrative positions at a dean level or higher, and eliminating the positions altogether to help fund other programs.

It recommends WSU administrators think about the WSU Coalition of Academic Student Employees' contract as an opportunity rather than a crisis. And it should assume urgency in its commitment to shared governances.

The committee also urges for a full and transparent picture of the budget.

In response to concerns brought up, the chapter has created a survey for faculty to express their discontentment with the institution.

For more information or to view the survey, visit sites.google.com/view/wsuaaup/home.

