WSU police express thanks to victim groups

Apr. 23—Washington State University's Police Department is recognizing community organizations that provide support to survivors during National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

There were nearly 20 million crime victimizations in the U.S. in 2022, according to a news release by WSU police distributed Friday.

More than 6 million resulted from violent crimes including rape or sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault and simple assault. Of that number, only about 42% were reported to law enforcement, according to the news release.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week began Monday and continues through Sunday, with the theme "How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors," according to the Office for Victims of Crime's website.

It aims to address the need of creating environments that help survivors feel safe while sharing their stories. Another goal is to ensure communities understand where and how crime victims can find support with friends, family members, colleagues, neighbors, service providers and other trusted individuals, according to the news release.

WSU police acknowledge the work of university organizations like Compliance and Civil Rights, Cougar Health Services, the Center for Community Standards, the Office of the Dean of Students, the Campus Resources webpage and the department itself, according to the news release.

It also commends local organizations like Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, the Washington State Crime Victim Service Center, the Office for Victims of Crime, the Pullman Police Department and the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office, according to the news release.

