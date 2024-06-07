WSU grad connected to missing man, 2-year-old might have been spotted in Pierce County

A 21-year-old Port Angeles woman has been missing for over a week since leaving Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Nadia Erika Cole, a recent Washington State University graduate, left Sea-Tac at 3:08 p.m. May 29, according to the Fife Police Department on X. Fife police wrote on Monday that Cole might have been seen in the Fife area last week.

A Fife Police Department spokesman told The News Tribune the department has been unable to confirm if the report is legitimate..

Cole’s disappearance could be linked to that of her fiance, Aaron Aung of Moscow, Idaho.

Aung and his 2-year-old Seraya Aung Harmon also have been missing since May 29. Aung and his daughter were reportedly on a fishing trip in Montana and were supposed to return on June 3. They have not been seen since leaving, according to a Pullman Police Department news release.

Pullman police have since issued an arrest warrant for Aung for first-degree custodial interference in violation of a Latah County District Court parenting plan.

Cole may be traveling with Aung and Harmon, Pullman police say.

Cole was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a sage green hoodie, black yoga pants, a tan shoulder bag and white Converse sneakers. Police said she also might be wearing prescription glasses.

Aaron Aung and Seraya Aung Harmon have been missing since May 29. An arrest warrant was issued by the Pullman Police Department for Aung’s arrest for custodial interference.

Anyone with information about Cole’s whereabouts is asked to call Port of Seattle Police at 206-787-5401.

Anyone with information about Harmon should contact the Pullman Police Department at 509-334-0802 or reach out to their local law enforcement agency.