WSU’s GoBabyGo builds cars for children with disabilities, made special delivery Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Kansas kids have another way to get around, thanks to Wichita State University and high schoolers.

GoBabyGo brings together Wichita State University students in engineering and physical therapy to create the rides. Over the last eight years, it has delivered custom ride-on cars to more than 100 children.

Organizers say this is a great way to serve the community and help people in need.

“So a lot of times, they may have received services but never had the chance to give back. So this gives them the opportunity. It’s very important for them to feel needed and important. And part of the process for serving these children through GoBabyGo,” said Samantha Corcoran, the associate engineering educator for GoBabyGo.

The program partnered with Envision and built customized ride-on toy cars to give to three children who have disabilities. The cars are made to accommodate disabilities.

Friday was delivery day.

Dande Weisbeck-Roy is 2.5 years old and has Spina Bifida, a condition that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly. She usually uses a wheelchair to get around, but now she’ll have a modified pink Jeep to get around in.

“This is just another way that she can be included and catch up to kids her age cuz she’s pretty fast in her wheelchair, but it’s kind of helps her get around some more,” said Ellian Weisbeck, Dande’s mother.

GoBabyGo has multiple build sessions throughout the year with a goal of putting together five to eight cars per session. Corcoran says there’s nothing better than a delivery day.

“Delivery day is really the most exciting because you can see the reaction that your little pint-sized customer has where they get to be their their own driver now instead of relying on someone else for mobility,” said Corcoran.

Two more kids got to take their first ride on their new cars.

As for what’s next for Dande…

“Probably just continue physical therapy. We do quite a bit, and we try to go places where she has that accessibility there’s some parks in Wichita, and I don’t know. We just carry you everywhere we make sure you get to be a part of things, and this will be fun to bring to different places,” said Ellian.

The cars cost between $400-700, depending on customization. They are paid for with donations and are given to the families for free.

