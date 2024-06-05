WSU faculty, staff condemn forceful removal of students from encampment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wayne State University faculty and staff marched across campus to denounce the aggressive removal of students from a pro-Palestine encampment last week.

"Hands off our students!" attendees chanted on Tuesday. "Free, free Palestine!"

Faculty and staff were joined by students, alumni, and local officials – all condemning WSU President Kimberly Andrews Espy "for ordering the May 30 violent removal of student protesters from the Spirit Rock encampment, established a week earlier to demand university divestment from companies profiting from Israel’s military offensive against the people of occupied Gaza," according to a news release.

Police in riot gear dismantled the WSU encampment last Thursday and took into custody at least 12 protesters, who were released later that day.

Officers could be seen removing protesters from the encampment and breaking down tents.

"We just want to see justice. We want apologies," one protester said.

Before the Tuesday march, a press conference was held where university staffers outlined their demands of the Wayne State President and Board of Governors. They presented an open letter, signed by over 100 university employees.

"The university must submit formal apologies to the students, activists and legal observers who were treated with force – with particular notice to those who had their hijabs removed during the incident," a speaker said.

"The University and Prosecutor’s Office must refrain from pursuing charges against the arrested students and other community members," another speaker said during the event.

A spokesperson for Espy told FOX 2 the university does not have comments regarding Tuesday's rally and demands.

"As faculty and staff at a public institution, it is our job to hold that public institution accountable," a university employee said.

