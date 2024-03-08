WSU councils put ban on parties involving alcohol

Mar. 8—Social gatherings involving alcohol on Washington State University's Greek Row have been paused by student councils until further notice.

The Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils issued an executive order to temporarily ban social events involving alcohol within the Greek system on Tuesday. The decision was made after a rise in alcohol-related medical calls and trips to the hospital because of substance abuse at parties, according to a news release.

The pause will remain in effect until fraternities and sororities create a plan to manage the issue.

Phil Weiler, vice president for University Marketing and Communications, said this wasn't imposed by the university. The student groups identified the problem and came to a decision independently, he said.

He added WSU commends the councils for acknowledging the concerns and taking proactive steps on their own to address the issue.

"Their actions are an example of responsible leadership," Weiler said, "and demonstrate their commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of their members."

This isn't the first time student associations have implemented a party ban on Greek Row. According to past reporting, the councils paused social events in the fall of 2016 following assaults, injuries and alcohol overdoses at parties.

An alcohol ban at Greek parties was also put in place prior to the 1997-98 school year, which led to parties moving off-campus and perhaps partially inspired a campus riot in May 1998 in which about two dozen police officers were injured.