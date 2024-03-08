WSU braces for more budget cuts

Mar. 8—Washington State University is preparing for more budget cuts amid declining enrollment and increasing expenditures.

The Board of Regents began a two-day meeting at the WSU Tri-Cities campus Thursday. Of many discussion items, members heard updates on requests for the Washington State Legislature and its effects on next year's budget.

Glynda Becker-Fenter, vice president for External Affairs and Government Relations, said the Washington House and Senate have finalized a budget that could be signed by the governor as early as today.

The university's top priority request was partially funded. Becker-Fenter said the state agreed to fund $2.5 million on a one-time yearly basis to support the bargaining agreement reached with the Coalition of Student Academic Employees. She said the university requested $4.9 million to pay part of the needed $7.5 million.

The institution reached a collective bargaining agreement with the union last month after a one-day strike. The nearly $16 million deal includes a minimum 20% pay hike, improved health care and other benefits as part of the union's demands.

The coalition is composed of around 1,800 members. It represents undergraduate and graduate student employees who perform teaching, researching, tutoring and grading roles.

WSU is obligated to fund the contract regardless of the legislature's decision.

Becker-Fenter said the university will receive almost $7 million in one-time Climate Commitment Act revenues to help WSU compete in carbon allowance auctions to support compliance with the state's new cap. WSU requested $19 million to bid in the state-run auctions.

The institution was granted $500,000 to support the expansion of the Native American Scholarship program, Becker-Fenter said.

Additionally, the legislature supported projects for a new digital literacy coordinator, expanded capacity for a lab on WSU's Pullman campus to analyze law enforcement body-worn cameras, and a dairy digester in Pullman.

She added the only request that didn't get funded was aid for supply chain management programs on WSU's Vancouver and Everett campuses.

Chief Financial Officer Leslie Brunelli told regents next year's financial challenges include declining enrollment, increased expenditures and budget deficits that require additional deductions.

The university is expecting 1.5% fewer students, and must find a way to make up funding for the bargaining agreement.

She said the institution has designated units for 1%, 3% and 5% cuts proposed for the next fiscal year beginning July 1. She added budget reductions will be targeted and prioritized, rather than cut across the board like it's been done in prior years.

This will be the fourth time WSU has made budget cuts over the past five years, according to past reporting.

