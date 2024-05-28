WSP looking for 2 people who ran from scene of dramatic Kennewick crash with semi

Investigators are searching for two people who ran from a violent crash with a semi-truck early Monday.

Tyler W. Harris and an unidentified woman were seen running from a Honda Accord after it slammed into a semi truck at the corner of Clearwater Avenue and Highway 395 about 3:50 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

Tyler Harris is believed to have been one of the two people in a Honda Accord who ran after a crash.

Investigators are still working to identify the woman, and determine which of them was driving.

The Honda Accord was going east on Clearwater Avenue when the driver ran the stop light and hit a semi in the intersection, according to the Washington State Patrol. The collision spun the car around, and threw one of the occupants out.

Harris and the woman were seen running from the vehicle leaving one person on the ground and the other in the car, both were taken to the hospital.

Michael D. Sparks, 51, of Kennewick, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, and Angelina M. Cullen, 32, of Kennewick, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

One of them remains in critical condition, the Washington State Patrol said.

State patrol detectives are searching for anyone who saw the crash, or have information about the people involved, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-572-5161, 509-734-5817 or email at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.