WSP doing extra patrols this Cinco de Mayo

If you plan to join in the Cinco de Mayo festivities, the Washington State Patrol recommends alternative ride plans to get home safely.

Extra patrols will be taking place throughout the day and evening to ensure the public’s safety.

It’s Cinco de Mayo! Remember to have a sober ride home because no one wants this 🚓 alternative ride. Extra patrols will be out today/tonight! #SoberRide #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/BmeGKtNcoQ — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) May 5, 2024

This Sunday May 5th will be a DUI Emphasis. Last year on this date our District arrested 12 DUI's with the majority of them before 9 PM. Let's drive responsibly! #drivesafe #drivesober pic.twitter.com/ylgqdZKtFb — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) May 2, 2024