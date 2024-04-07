WSP: 2 dead in crash involving Washington State trooper in Mason County

KIRO 7 News Staff
The Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday that a crash in Mason County involving one of their troopers resulted in the deaths of two people.

The collision happened at about 2:37 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 101, south of Shelton.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the involved trooper was not seriously injured, but they were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and they are expecting the roadway to be closed for several hours.

Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

KIRO 7 is inquiring to gather more information about the nature of the collision.