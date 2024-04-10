WSDOT warns drivers to expect ‘significant congestion’ near Nisqually bridge this weekend

State Department of Transportation crews will close the two right lanes of northbound I-5 near the Nisqually River bridge during overnight and morning hours from Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14.

The lanes are being closed so that road work can be completed in the area, according to WSDOT.

Here’s the work schedule:

▪ 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, until 5 a.m. Saturday, April 13.

▪ 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, until noon Sunday, April 14.

And here’s what to expect:

▪ Northbound I-5 reduced to one lane at Exit 114 to Nisqually.

▪ Congestion approaching the work zone during early morning hours.

▪ Significant congestion approaching the work zone during late morning hours Sunday, April 14.

Travelers are asked to travel before or after work hours, or consider postponing discretionary trips.

During the morning of Sunday, April 14, travelers may see little to no activity in the work zone as concrete is curing, according to WSDOT.

Drivers also are asked to slow down for worker safety.

Road workers face daily danger, but this group dies most often in WA construction zones