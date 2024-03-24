WSDOT crews ready to begin annual spring clearing of North Cascades Highway

Highway crews are set to start spring cleaning projects on the North Cascades Highway (SR20).

The annual clearing of the highway begins Monday, March 25, at mile post 171. The work typically takes from six to eight weeks, though a return to winter weather could affect the expected timeline.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued a news release Friday reminding those with snowmobiles parked behind the closure point to move them over the weekend so crews can get off to a start.

Starting Monday, until the highway opens, the road behind the closure points is a work zone and is closed during working hours. Crews typically work 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Any changes to the work schedule will be shared on WSDOT’s real time travel map.

The road is otherwise closed and unmaintained between milepost 134 and 171, and there is no cell service on the passes. Those who choose to visit the back country on the weekends can check on conditions with the Northwest Avalanche Center.