WSCO asking for public’s help after three auto burglaries in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of individuals involved in auto burglaries that occurred in Gray, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

According to the release, three cars were burglarized on Ridgeview Meadows Drive around 1:25 a.m. on Friday.

The pair was caught in security footage ransacking an unlocked vehicle after attempting to get into a locked vehicle but ultimately failing. The pair then walks away.

Those with information or home security footage are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Text 847411 and say ‘WCSOTN’ followed by the information.

