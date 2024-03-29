WSB-TV Gets Real: FDA proposal would ban chemical in hair straighteners reportedly linked to cancer

On Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. Monday, WSB-TV gets real about Black women and hair.

Right now, the Food and Drug Administration plans to propose a ban on a chemical found in popular hair straighteners due to a reported link between chemical straighteners and certain cancers.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington sat down with three women and asked them why they still chemically straighten their hair and if the proposed ban will change their minds.

Washington spoke with a TV and film actress, a retired top law enforcement and an executive. They discussed the actual psychology behind hair straightening and whether it’s possible to truly embrace natural hair.

MONDAY AT 5: We dig deeper into the proposed ban and hear from a Georgia woman who is suing several hair straightener companies after she developed uterine cancer.

