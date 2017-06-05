I wrote THE BEST presidential briefing on global warming for Donald Trump

Given that no one seems to know what President Trump thinks about the reality of human-caused climate change, perhaps we can agree that it's about time that he received a briefing on the subject.

Normally this would fall to his science advisor, or someone from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, or perhaps the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or even the NASA administrator.

However, he hasn't appointed anyone to those positions... So, it's up to me to get this on his desk.

In putting this together, I had to constantly remind myself that the briefing can't be just any old document. Recent news reports have revealed that Trump consumes his intelligence information the way an eighth-grader researches assignments on Wikipedia.

He's a fan of short bullet points and an abundance of maps and charts, rather than dense text and pesky nuance or ambiguity. He also apparently likes it when the daily brief, or "PDB," as intel pros call it, refers to himself.

As Director of National Intelligence and presidential briefer Dan Coats put it to the Washington Post recently, "Sometimes... pictures do say a thousand words."

So, here's the President's Daily Brief on climate change, presented in the way that Trump prefers it: bullets and charts, and a few references to DJT himself:

CLIMATE CHANGE PDB/June 5, 2017

*****TOP SECRET/PLEASE DON'T TELL RUSSIA/SERIOUSLY THIS TIME****

1. Global warming is real.

It has not stopped or significantly slowed. It's not an artifact of bad data, either, and it's not part of a continually changing, natural climate cycle. Anyone who says, "the climate is always changing," without making clear that current developments are new, concerning, and very real, is not being honest.

Also, anyone who tells you there are more jobs to be generated in the coal industry than solar power is straight up lying.

Now here's the BEST chart!

This one shows how temperatures have trended since 1880, which is when instrument records began.

Temperature departures from average, showing 2016 was the hottest year on record.

Image: bob al-greene/mashable/nasa

Perhaps a video is more your thing... here's the BEST global warming video.

This shows 136 years of global warming in just 30 seconds.

2. It's our fault.

Global warming is mainly caused by the burning fossil fuels like coal and oil for energy. Land use change like cutting down forests also plays a role.

There are natural causes of climate change, but they're not the main reason why the Earth is warming right now.

Stop shaking your head, I'm serious about this. It just ain't natural. I wish it were. Most scientists wish it were.

The level of carbon dioxide — which the Supreme Court and the Environmental Protection Agency have labeled as a "pollutant" — in the Earth's atmosphere is the highest it has been in all of human history.

CO2 levels during the past 800,000 years, with current level indicated.