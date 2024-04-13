Wrongful termination case dismissed in Ridgeley

Apr. 13—RIDGELEY, W.Va. — A wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former Ridgeley police chief against the mayor and Town Council has been dismissed in federal court.

The elected officials were served with the wrongful termination civil suit in August 2022 by former Chief Erik Wyer, who was fired in May of that year.

The suit, which alleged abuses of authority and unlawful requests made by Mayor Bill Shepherd, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia in Martinsburg.

"The town of Ridgeley behaved admirably, honorably — and now with the blessing of the federal court — lawfully," Ridgeley town attorney Jason Sites said Friday.

"We're very pleased with the result," Shepherd said. "It's (a) dead (case). He can't pursue it any further."

Wyer, an eight-year veteran of Maryland State Police who medically retired from that agency, was hired as Ridgeley's chief in September 2021. The lawsuit claimed Shepherd interfered with, obstructed and hindered Wyer from performing his duties on several occasions.

Wyer, who was represented by Morgantown attorney Matthew Crimmel, was seeking a minimum of $150,000 in damages.

The lawsuit claimed Shepherd instructed Wyer to issue tickets to drivers from out of town, but not to Ridgeley motorists. The suit alleged Shepherd gave those instructions for political reasons.

Wyer also alleged that Shepherd asked him to target town residents who Shepherd had personal disputes with ordinance violations.

The lawsuit claimed that Shepherd's alleged threats of termination started around March, when he began requesting that more tickets be issued. Wyer's lawsuit claimed Shepherd wanted income to help pay for a new municipal complex to be constructed at the former Ridgeley High School site.

Wyer claimed Shepherd offered no reason for firing him. The lawsuit claimed that terminations are supposed to be brought before a review board during a due process hearing.

In his role as mayor, Shepherd also serves as the town's police commissioner.

"It was lawful for (Wyer) to be terminated because he was an at-will employee," said Sites. "A chief is appointed. So whomever appoints you always has the ability to unappoint you. You serve at the will and pleasure of the mayor."

Sites said there were about six allegations containing "various theories in which he was trying to be compensated."

"It was kind of a shotgun approach," said Sites. "The court gave them every opportunity to improve their complaint."

Sites said the judge ultimately determined that "none of this is worth going to court of over."

