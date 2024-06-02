Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Kern inmate’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the 2023 death of an inmate at Kern’s Central Receiving Facility who was allegedly assaulted by other inmates, placed back in the same communal cell and later found beaten and hanged in the shower.

The suit brought against the county by attorneys representing the mother and son of Stephen Ingle alleges deputies have failed to properly supervise and protect inmates. It says Ingle’s is just one of 10 in-custody deaths reported at Kern detention facilities since Jan. 1, 2023.

Measures should have been taken to provide adequate supervision after the 2011 passage of AB 109, according to the suit filed by the Los Angeles-based Law Offices of Haytham Faraj.

“This ‘prison realignment’ legislation allowed more inmates to be held at the county level instead of serving time in state prisons,” the suit says. “Plaintiffs are informed and believe and thereon allege that since realignment, incidents of inmate on inmate assaults at the Kern County detention facilities have substantially increased, as has the percentage of inmates in gangs and the percentage of inmates who are felons, and that this is known to defendants.”

On March 1, 2023, Ingle was arrested and placed in the Central Receiving Facility.

Deputies on March 4 found Ingle — who was sharing a cell with five or six other inmates — unconscious with a cut to his head, according to the suit. He was taken to Kern Medical and received eight stitches.

Four hours later, Ingle returned — and was placed back in the cell with the inmates who earlier assaulted him, the suit says.

At 4:45 p.m., deputies found him beaten and hanging in the cell’s shower, according to the suit. He didn’t have a pulse.

Revived while taken to Adventist Health Bakersfield, Ingle was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“He suffered severe hypoxia and cardiac arrest,” according to the suit. “As a result, (Ingle) was placed on life support and ultimately died on March 29, 2023.”

The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

