Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Cape Coral, two officers, bar in drowning death

Two Cape Coral police officers, the city and a local bar face a civil lawsuit filed by the family of a man who drowned in a canal, claiming they didn't protect their son.

The 36-page lawsuit, filed Monday in circuit court by attorney Joseph Michael Sette on behalf of Patricia Coolman, Jeremiah Ballam Sr. and Kelly Ballam in the drowning death of the Ballams' son Jeremiah Ballam, Jr., claims the city; Cape Coral police officers Joshua Morgan and David Rios; and BackStreets Sports Bar, 915 S.E. 47th Terr., failed to prevent Jeremiah Ballam, Jr.'s, death.

Jeremiah Ballam, Jr., 22, fell into a downtown canal and drowned on March 13, 2022.

Cape Coral police on Friday confirmed the police department broke ties with both officers.

Deadly officer shooting: Prosecutors continue to investigate fatal Cape Coral officer-involved shooting 7 months in

Rios, who had 12 years police experience and was in his second year with Cape Coral police, was fired, while Morgan, who was hired by the department one year prior to Ballam's death, resigned, Cape Coral police Chief Anthony Sizemore announced in April 2022.

"Due to pending litigation, our department cannot comment at this time," Lisa Greenberg, spokesperson for Cape Coral police, wrote in a statement. "But the Police Chief’s actions at the time of the incident speak for themselves."

Cape Coral police completed its internal investigation into the matter in April 2022, finding that both officers violated policy by committing a dereliction of duty.

Bollum's family reported him missing March 13, 2022. His body was found in a canal behind the 1100 block of Southeast 46th Lane two days after his reported disappearance.

Two Cape Coral police officers, the city and a local bar face a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Jeremiah Ballam, Jr., 22, who drowned in a canal in 2022, alleging they didn't protect their son.

But while investigating Ballam's disappearance, detectives found that he had encountered Cape Coral police officers. Body camera footage showed that Rios and Morgan found Ballam passed out in the road near Club Square, "extremely drunk," prior reports indicate.

The officers did not offer medical aid, check his address in their police database, offer him a ride home or try to find his family, the investigation revealed.

Instead, they warned him that if he continued to be drunk in public they would take him into protective custody. Ballam said he would rather walk home, police reports noted.

Detectives believed that he went into the water within minutes of his conversation with Rios and Morgan. Ballam's cause of death was drowning as a result of an intoxicated fall.

A GoFundMe created three days after Ballam's reported disappearance has collected more than $2,400 toward its $10,000 goal.

The lawsuit lists 13 counts — wrongful death claim against the city; failure to render aid against the city; bad faith acts or omissions against Morgan; malicious purpose acts or omissions against Morgan; wanton and willful disregard of human rights, safety or property against Morgan; bad faith acts or omissions against Rios; malicious purpose acts or omissions against Rios; wanton and willful disregard of human rights, safety or property against Rios; violation of Dram Shop Act against BackStreets Sports Bar; violation of Dram Shop Act against "John Doe;" bad faith acts or omissions against "John Doe;" malicious purpose acts or omissions against "John Doe;" and wanton and willful disregard of human rights, safety or property against "John Doe."

The Ballams seek more than $50,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit.

Lauren Kurkimilis, spokesperson for the city, declined comment and referred this news organization to the police department for "criminal matters."

BackStreets Sports Bar, which operates until 3 a.m., has live music, a sidewalk cafe, a large outdoor bar and a game room, among other amenities. It's about two blocks away from where Ballam reportedly fell into the water.

The lawsuit claims the bar served Ballam "copious and excessive amounts of alcohol" that evening.

A manager for the sports bar confirmed the establishment is aware of the complaint but declined comment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Coral officers, city, bar sued in 2022 drowning death