Wrongful death lawsuit filed against nightclub, security company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It happened in June 2023 outside the Vibes Bar & Lounge.

Investigators said that two security guards fired the shots. Surveillance video showed what happened to 33-year-old Patrick Charles outside the bar.

Family of man shot and killed at nightclub files wrongful death lawsuit

His mother, Sandra Booker, is now suing the bar. Some of the other defendants listed are the two unnamed security guards and their employer, Nashville Blueline Security. Police said that night, Patrick was kicked out of the bar for arguing with a friend.

We talked to Booker days after the shooting. Police said that two security guards saw Patrick start shooting.

“My son jumped out immediately and that’s when he fired shots in the air,” Booker said. “He was just trying to scare him to protect his sister and his fiancé.”

Investigators said that the two guards then shot Patrick at least five times, leading to his death. The man Patrick was arguing with ran off.

The lawsuit is alleging, among other counts, gross negligence as the guards never warned Patrick to drop his weapon. The document also claimed that the paid security guards didn’t take the time to assess the situation before firing their weapons.

The district attorney declined to file charges. The suit is seeking, in part, damages for emotional and mental anguish plus funeral and burial expenses.

We reached out to Vibes and Blueline Security for comment but haven’t heard back yet.

