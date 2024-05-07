Wrongful death jury trial cancelled, unspecified settlement headed to Board of Appeals

Law enforcement gather near a boat ramp on Little Wall Lake as they resume the search for a missing Iowa State University Crew Club member on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Hamilton County. The ISU student has been missing since the rescue of three other students and the death of one on the lake Sunday.

The family of a deceased Iowa State University Crew Club member has reached a settlement with the State of Iowa and the university related to a 2021 rowing accident.

Two Iowa State Crew Club members died after their boat capsized on Little Wall Lake on March 28, 2021 in cold and windy conditions. Three club members survived, but Iowa State freshman Derek Nanni and sophomore Yaakov Ben-David drowned in the frigid water.

Yakov Ben-David's estate, on Monday, May 6, agreed to a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the State of Iowa, Iowa State University, former ISU Assistant Director for Sports Clubs Landon Wolfe, according to court documents.

The impending jury trial, which was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, was canceled.

Ben-David's parents sued the State, ISU and Wolfe on Nov. 1, 2022, accusing the defendants of three counts of wrongful death and one count of loss of consortium.

Settlement details have not been released. The case will next be heard by the State Appeals Board at its June meeting.

Monday's settlement and motion to "stay" the jury trial comes less than two weeks after former faculty adviser Jeffrey Iles and former Crew Club coach Dustin Gentry were dismissed from the Ben-David lawsuit.

Nanni's parents, Audra Zabava and Daniel Nanni, filed a wrongful death claim against the State of Iowa, which the State settled for $2 million in 2022.

More: Former advisor, ISU crew club coach dismissed of wrongful death charges in rowing accident

More: State settles with family of Iowa State crew club accident victim for $2 million

Two students drown during club activity

Investigative reports concluded that the Iowa State Crew Club's March 28, 2021 practice was the first time Ben-David and Nanni were on the water and the team's first time out in roughly 18 months. The report also discovered that some crew members weren't dressed for the cold weather that day, and that practice should have been canceled because of weather conditions.

Officials pegged winds at 20 to 25 mph when the crew capsized.

More: Iowa State community is 'heartbroken' after two crew club members die in rowing accident

A memorial at the Iowa State University Campanile in Central Campus Thursday, April 1, 2021, for two Iowa State University Crew club members Yaakov Den-David and Derek Nanni were killed in a boat accident during practice at Little Wall Lake Sunday in Jewel, Iowa.

ISU Crew Club shared safety concerns a year before deaths

Investigators later determined that years of misjudgments, inadequate oversight and a disregard for safety procedures by team members and university administrators all contributed to the accident.

A crew club member emailed Iowa State's Office of Recreation Services in February 2020 to reveal that the club was not following many USRowing safety protocols. The same member asked for more equipment, including a launch boat and life jackets.

"As our club stands, it wouldn’t take much for someone to get seriously hurt,” the email said.

The letter outlined three requests: building a dock, repairing or buying a new launch or coach boat equipped with life jackets, and requiring team members to take a mandatory swim test. The club implemented the swim test and began fundraising for the dock, but to Iowa State University's knowledge, no launch or coach boat was purchased.

According to USRowing recommendations, every sculler on the water without a coaching launch should have a life jacket in the boat and a cell phone in a waterproof bag. All rowers should also pass a swim test and a physical.

Although USRowing dictates that boaters should stay with their overturned boat, the lawsuit from Ben-David's parents, Eric and Sarah Ben-David, said the students had never been trained to and decided to swim for shore.

Iowa State suspended the crew club after the deadly accident in 2021 but allowed it to resume in 2022 only on an indoor virtual rowing machine.

More: 'It wouldn't take much for someone to get hurt': ISU Crew Club shared safety concerns a year before 2 deaths

Court rules Gentry, Iles operated as Crew Club volunteers

The Yakov Ben-David estate added former faculty adviser Jeffrey Iles and former Crew Club coach Dustin Gentry as defendants in their lawsuit in January 2024. The two were accused of wrongful death, breach of contract and consortium.

In a court filing on Friday, April 26, the Story County court determined that both Gentry and Dr. Iles operated and “agree(d) to act as volunteers” with the ISU Crew Club, which made them “immune from personal liability" in the rowing accident.

The court ruled that Gentry agreed “to act as a volunteer” and he did not receive monetary compensation. His only monetary benefit, the court said, was a waiver of his $170 Crew Club membership fees.

The court also ruled that though Dr. Iles was an ISU faculty member unrelated to the Crew Club when the drownings occurred. He did not receive “additional benefits for accepting the role of Crew Club advisor,” which the court ruled made him a volunteer advisor.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Settlement reached in ISU crew club 'wrongful death' case